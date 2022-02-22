“Veteran’s Garden” creates community at Landmark Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park is giving local veterans a chance to come together and get their hands dirty at the same time.

The park’s “Community Veteran’s Garden” provides a safe space for vets to learn how to produce and share food.

Over the winter, indoor gardening workshops have been taking place.

Now, the program is preparing to go back outside to the large garden.

It’s all in an effort to strengthen our local food system, as extra produce is going to food banks.

One vet says it’s much more than just gardening.

“A lot of veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety or depression issues, and I personally have been uplifted and encouraged by the other veterans by being out here, and we work together, and no one is left alone,” expresses Lisa Lopez. “No one is left behind.”

March 8th is the “spring kickoff” for the garden at Landmark Park.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend and get involved.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.