SE Health CEO speaks on medical center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Southeast Health Medical Center is seeing a steady decrease of COVID-19 patients.

CEO Rick Sutton says recent numbers have seen the medical center go from 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized down to 45.

Despite the concern for COVID-19 over the past two years the medical center is looking ahead to several projects over the next few years.

Getting back to their mission of promoting healing, educating, and bringing wellness and prosperity.

“It’s not all about COVID, it’s about operations,” said Sutton. “People are still having regular things, heart attacks, pneumonia, strokes, we still have to make sure we are taking care of our community and we go back to our mission and our vision.”

Sutton says they are using their mission and vision to put the hospital among one of the best in the nation.

