SE Health celebrates Heart Health Month

Southeast Health kicked off Heart Health Month Wednesday morning with a celebration outside of their heart and vascular center.
SE Health Heart Health Month Kick-off
SE Health Heart Health Month Kick-off(Source WTVY)
By Carmen Fuentes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health kicked off Heart Health Month Wednesday morning with a celebration outside of their heart and vascular center.

Heart Health Month is recognized in February each year.

For the last 19 years, the hospital’s goal has been to raise awareness for those who suffer from heart disease and inform the public of the resources available to prevent and treat heart disease.

Executive Director of Ancillary Services, Eric Hartigan says “as a result of our program and bringing awareness of this, we offer the education, but then we also offer state of the art technology. We have highly trained professional physicians, staff, things like that, that help people better manage their disease.”

You can show your support for Heart Health Awareness by wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday February 4th, 2022.

