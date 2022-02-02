Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has offered a reward for information on a man they suspect of being involved in the murder of an Enterprise teacher.

Darin Starr is wanted by the FBI’s Mobile office in connection with the murder of Sara Starr of Enterprise in 2017.

Sara Starr’s body was found outside her Coffee County home in November 2017. She had been shot.

Jason Starr, Sara Starr’s former husband was arrested in December 2021. At the time Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said that a federal indictment had been issued for another suspect, the apparent trigger person in Sara Starr’s murder.

Darin Starr is Jason Starr’s brother.

Now Darin Star has been placed on the FBI Mobile office’s most wanted list with a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Starr has links to Lakehills, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Glendale, Arizona, and Colebrook, Connecticut say investigators.

If you have information about Darin Starr’s whereabouts contact the FBI Mobile Office.

