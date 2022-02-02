Advertisement

Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted

There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.(SOURCE: FBI)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has offered a reward for information on a man they suspect of being involved in the murder of an Enterprise teacher.

Darin Starr is wanted by the FBI’s Mobile office in connection with the murder of Sara Starr of Enterprise in 2017.

Sara Starr’s body was found outside her Coffee County home in November 2017. She had been shot.

Jason Starr, Sara Starr’s former husband was arrested in December 2021. At the time Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said that a federal indictment had been issued for another suspect, the apparent trigger person in Sara Starr’s murder.

Darin Starr is Jason Starr’s brother.

Now Darin Star has been placed on the FBI Mobile office’s most wanted list with a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Starr has links to Lakehills, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Glendale, Arizona, and Colebrook, Connecticut say investigators.

If you have information about Darin Starr’s whereabouts contact the FBI Mobile Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Five people were reported injured in the crash.
Injuries reported in Ross Clark Circle Crash
Iveonna Turner booking photo.
Dothan woman charged with killing unborn child
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Crossville Elementary School
Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse
Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial

Latest News

Wiregrass United Way announces latest fundraiser
Time change
Tuberville Joins Push to Permanently Adopt Daylight Saving Time
Southeast Health hospital
Bill would strip Southeast Health board of appointment power
Wiregrass UW
Wiregrass United Way Mardi Gras Fundraiser