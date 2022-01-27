Dothan church plans to house the homeless during the cold winter weather

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With temperatures expected to dip below freezing this weekend, one Dothan church is looking to make sure everyone stays warm.

Greater Expectations Ministries will be offering their sanctuary and fellowship hall at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to any individual or family in need. Now, they are looking for community help to make this possible.

When Dr. Alvario Smith moved Greater Expectations Ministries from Headland to Dothan last month, he knew giving back to those who may be down on their luck was a goal he wanted to achieve.

“It’s kind of more dear to me because I have been there before,” says Dr. Alvario Smith, Greater Expectations Ministries, pastor. “If there is any way that we can help people who are down for a temporary situation, I feel that it’s important.”

With this in mind, Dr. Smith has prepared to house 600 people between his sanctuary and fellowship hall this weekend.

“We’re going to space certain blankets, pillows, and hopefully some type of bedding so they can be comfortable,” says Dr. Smith.

The evening doesn’t just provide necessities. The church wants to make sure those who stay are as comfortable as possible.

“We’re also going to have the TVs on, play movies,” says Dr. Smith. “We’re going to play games. so, we’re also going to allow them to go next door and eat. Make them feel at home.”

Dr. Smith says assistance isn’t just for the upcoming weekend.

“We may have someone that comes in, that may need some type of temporary situation so we can help them out, so when they do leave, we won’t just leave them there and say ‘Okay, you can go ahead and go, you’re okay now,’ " says Dr. Smith

The church says they plan to bring this back when temperatures become extreme.

If you would like to help out, you can bring blankets, blow-up beds, pillows, or food to the fellowship hall at 2585 Hodgesville Rd. Dothan, Ala. starting today up until Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Monetary donations will be accepted via Cash App ($GEMDothan) , Givelify, and PayPal (church@greaterexpectationsministries.org)

The church will be partnering with other community agencies this weekend. Volunteers will help the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless as they conduct a homeless count at Moma Tina’s Mission House on Saturday at 11 a.m..

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

