Dothan Police Department receives new certification

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After four months of training, the Dothan Police Department has received a sensory inclusive first responder certification.

As of Tuesday, over 90% of the Dothan Police Department are certified to serve all citizens regardless of sensory needs, mental health challenges or invisible disabilities.

All DPD patrol vehicles are now equipped with a “sensory bag.”

It includes items like noise cancelling headphones and fidgets to help people who may find themselves in overwhelming situations.

The certification is helping make DPD more inclusive and aware.

“Police get called in day in and day out into people’s homes, into people’s businesses, and any variety of locations to provide police services,” expresses Captain Rachel David with the Dothan Police Department. “It is very important that we understand that different people may respond differently, based on needs they may have, and how we can better equip ourselves and train ourselves to offer services to those individuals.”

Captain David says their training was interactive and they even heard directly from some who deal with sensory needs.

