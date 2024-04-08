Bookmakers have given the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) the 18th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +3500 on the moneyline.

The Crimson Tide host the Indiana State Sycamores, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Alabama comes into this game as a 18.5-point favorite. The point total comes in at 161.5.

Alabama NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 18th Bet $100 to win $3500 Preseason +3500 17th Bet $100 to win $3500

Alabama Team Stats

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 32.0 points per game with a +32 scoring differential overall. It puts up 105.0 points per game (18th in college basketball) and gives up 73.0 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

Alabama Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Alabama is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Alabama Players

The Crimson Tide points and rebounds leader is Grant Nelson. He puts up 24.0 points per game and grabs 7.0 rebounds.

The team is led in assists by Mark Sears' 5.0 per game.

Nelson knocks down 2.0 threes per game to lead the Crimson Tide.

Alabama's steals leader is Davin Cosby Jr., who collects 3.0 per game. Nelson leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a contest.

