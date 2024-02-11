The Atlanta Falcons right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +185

+185 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Falcons are 16th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).

The Falcons were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +6600, which is the 16th-biggest change in the entire NFL.

With odds of +6600, the Falcons have been given a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this year.

The Falcons have had one game (out of five) hit the over this year.

The Falcons have won all three of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Falcons rank 20th in total offense (316.8 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Falcons are averaging 16.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 10th, giving up 19.2 points per game.

Falcons Impact Players

In five games, Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,073 yards (214.6 per game), with four TDs and three INTs, and completing 65.4%.

In addition, Ridder has run for 57 yards and two scores.

In five games, Bijan Robinson has run for 364 yards (72.8 per game) and zero scores.

Also, Robinson has 21 receptions for 146 yards and two TDs.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and picked up 191 yards (38.2 per game).

In five games, Drake London has 17 receptions for 204 yards (40.8 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped lead the way with three picks to go with 35 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in five games.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +75000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1400 4 October 1 @ Jaguars L 23-7 +2500 5 October 8 Texans W 21-19 +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +15000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +10000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +75000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +75000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.