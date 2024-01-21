Sunday's AAC schedule includes the UAB Blazers (11-4) meeting the UTSA Roadrunners (7-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UAB vs. UTSA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Players to Watch

Mia Moore: 16.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Bershers: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Maddie Walsh: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Jade Weathersby: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA Players to Watch

Elyssa Coleman: 11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Kyra White: 10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Sidney Love: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Aysia Proctor: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.