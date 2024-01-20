Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

  • Christyon Eugene: 15.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jackson Fields: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Austin Crowley: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donovan Ivory: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Victor Iwuakor: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Mo Arnold: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank
272nd 71.1 Points Scored 81.5 46th
180th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.3 151st
143rd 37.3 Rebounds 41.1 25th
147th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12 23rd
297th 6.1 3pt Made 9.5 32nd
269th 12.3 Assists 15.2 91st
173rd 11.7 Turnovers 13.8 324th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.