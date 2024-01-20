Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 15.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Myles Rigsby: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jackson Fields: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Austin Crowley: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Ivory: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 272nd 71.1 Points Scored 81.5 46th 180th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.3 151st 143rd 37.3 Rebounds 41.1 25th 147th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12 23rd 297th 6.1 3pt Made 9.5 32nd 269th 12.3 Assists 15.2 91st 173rd 11.7 Turnovers 13.8 324th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.