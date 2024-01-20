The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7) meet the Troy Trojans (5-8) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Troy vs. Louisiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nia Daniel: 12.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Makayia Hallmon: 16.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Players to Watch

Tamera Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Destiny Rice: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandi Williams: 11 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.