The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Mitchell Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Millender: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrell Jones: 11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Thomas Howell: 6.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Samuel Tabe: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Players to Watch

Joe Charles: 11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Julien: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 196th 74.3 Points Scored 76.5 144th 284th 75.7 Points Allowed 71.7 189th 270th 34.5 Rebounds 33.3 309th 308th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd 214th 7.2 3pt Made 8.8 65th 340th 10.5 Assists 13.2 209th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.