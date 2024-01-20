Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) versus the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 61st 80.1 Points Scored 76.4 151st 239th 73.6 Points Allowed 75.1 278th 215th 35.8 Rebounds 36.2 199th 303rd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th 42nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.6 171st 122nd 14.4 Assists 12.2 273rd 115th 11 Turnovers 11.6 164th

