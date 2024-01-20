North Alabama vs. Lipscomb January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) versus the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Will Pruitt: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 16.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|61st
|80.1
|Points Scored
|76.4
|151st
|239th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|278th
|215th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|36.2
|199th
|303rd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|226th
|42nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|122nd
|14.4
|Assists
|12.2
|273rd
|115th
|11
|Turnovers
|11.6
|164th
