Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) versus the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Will Pruitt: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 16.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A.J McGinnis: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
61st 80.1 Points Scored 76.4 151st
239th 73.6 Points Allowed 75.1 278th
215th 35.8 Rebounds 36.2 199th
303rd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th
42nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.6 171st
122nd 14.4 Assists 12.2 273rd
115th 11 Turnovers 11.6 164th

