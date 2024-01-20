Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) playing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 15.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 245th 72.6 Points Scored 76.8 139th 16th 62.4 Points Allowed 63.6 26th 92nd 38.5 Rebounds 39.9 57th 112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 65th 319th 5.8 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 295th 11.9 Assists 13.9 145th 277th 12.7 Turnovers 11.3 136th

