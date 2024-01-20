Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) playing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Nicholson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 15.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|245th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|76.8
|139th
|16th
|62.4
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|26th
|92nd
|38.5
|Rebounds
|39.9
|57th
|112th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|65th
|319th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|295th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.9
|145th
|277th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|136th
