Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) playing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • KyKy Tandy: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juwan Perdue: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quincy Clark: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Nicholson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Crawford: 15.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 14.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sean Newman Jr.: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dravon Mangum: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank
245th 72.6 Points Scored 76.8 139th
16th 62.4 Points Allowed 63.6 26th
92nd 38.5 Rebounds 39.9 57th
112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 65th
319th 5.8 3pt Made 7.8 153rd
295th 11.9 Assists 13.9 145th
277th 12.7 Turnovers 11.3 136th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.