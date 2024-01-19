The Miami Heat (20-15) are home in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 27.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.1 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hawks are receiving 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this year.

The Hawks are receiving 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in league).

Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averages 22.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.0 block.

Jimmy Butler posts 21.0 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 13.7 points, 2.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry posts 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawks vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Hawks 112.5 Points Avg. 122.6 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.9 46.8% Field Goal % 47.0% 38.4% Three Point % 36.7%

