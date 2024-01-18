Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) versus the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Alabama vs. Troy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Millender: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrell Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Thomas Howell: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Margrave: 9.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Myles Rigsby: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jackson Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Troy Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 200th 74.1 Points Scored 82.6 38th 265th 74.6 Points Allowed 70.9 161st 267th 34.5 Rebounds 41.3 25th 327th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 12.4 13th 220th 7.2 3pt Made 9.6 33rd 333rd 10.8 Assists 15.5 76th 37th 9.7 Turnovers 14.1 331st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.