South Alabama vs. Arkansas State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the South Alabama Jaguars (7-6), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Mitchell Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zena Elias: 8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 5.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
