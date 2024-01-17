The Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the South Alabama Jaguars (7-6), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Mitchell Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zena Elias: 8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rosier: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Michiyah Simmons: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauryn Pendleton: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Wynter Rogers: 5.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

