Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) versus the Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome: 15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chad Baker: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aden Holloway: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Donaldson: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ezra Manjon: 16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Evan Taylor: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank
308th 68.5 Points Scored 84.8 23rd
170th 71.0 Points Allowed 66.7 91st
188th 36.4 Rebounds 40.2 49th
233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.7 31st
210th 7.3 3pt Made 8.2 119th
339th 10.5 Assists 18.9 11th
63rd 10.4 Turnovers 10.0 47th

