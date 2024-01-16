Tuesday's SoCon schedule includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Samford vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Samford Players to Watch

  • Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 21.2 PTS, 12.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Campbell: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Samford vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank
128th 77.2 Points Scored 90.2 6th
74th 66 Points Allowed 75 274th
64th 39.7 Rebounds 39.7 64th
233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th
164th 7.7 3pt Made 10.7 11th
306th 11.8 Assists 20.5 4th
56th 10.2 Turnovers 14.6 343rd

