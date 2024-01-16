Tuesday's SoCon schedule includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Samford vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Samford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.2 PTS, 12.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

21.2 PTS, 12.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Tre Jackson: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Campbell: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank 128th 77.2 Points Scored 90.2 6th 74th 66 Points Allowed 75 274th 64th 39.7 Rebounds 39.7 64th 233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 10.7 11th 306th 11.8 Assists 20.5 4th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 14.6 343rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.