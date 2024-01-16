Samford vs. Western Carolina January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SoCon schedule includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Samford vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.2 PTS, 12.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Samford vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison
|Western Carolina Rank
|Western Carolina AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|128th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|90.2
|6th
|74th
|66
|Points Allowed
|75
|274th
|64th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|39.7
|64th
|233rd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|59th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|10.7
|11th
|306th
|11.8
|Assists
|20.5
|4th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|14.6
|343rd
