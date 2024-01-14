Auburn vs. LSU January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (11-2) play the LSU Tigers (13-1) in a clash of SEC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Auburn vs. LSU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Angel Reese: 19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.