Samford vs. Chattanooga January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) facing the Samford Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET.
Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Samford Players to Watch
- Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexie Pritchard: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karsen Murphy: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
