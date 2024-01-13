Saturday's ASUN slate includes the North Alabama Lions (4-8) playing the Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Players to Watch

Alyssa Clutter: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Veronaye Charlton: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Rhema Pegues: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Bella Vinson: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.