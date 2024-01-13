North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN slate includes the North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) meeting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.7 BLK
- Leland Walker: 14.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|115th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|82.2
|45th
|266th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|79.8
|341st
|168th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|43.0
|13th
|231st
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|13.6
|6th
|153rd
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|245th
|12.7
|Assists
|15.7
|69th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|279th
