Saturday's ASUN slate includes the North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) meeting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josiah Fulcher: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Cozart: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.7 BLK
  • Leland Walker: 14.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • John Ukomadu: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank
115th 77.8 Points Scored 82.2 45th
266th 74.4 Points Allowed 79.8 341st
168th 36.9 Rebounds 43.0 13th
231st 8.5 Off. Rebounds 13.6 6th
153rd 7.8 3pt Made 8.1 127th
245th 12.7 Assists 15.7 69th
182nd 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 279th

