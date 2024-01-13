Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) play a fellow CUSA team, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET.
Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Mead: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
