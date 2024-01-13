Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC), at 5:00 PM ET.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK CJ Hines: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Micah Octave: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ubong Okon: 2.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Alabama State Rank Alabama State AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 257th 72.0 Points Scored 68.3 309th 291st 75.8 Points Allowed 87.9 361st 44th 40.7 Rebounds 33.2 314th 44th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th 138th 8.0 3pt Made 4.9 347th 267th 12.3 Assists 9.8 353rd 94th 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

