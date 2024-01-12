Hawks vs. Pacers January 12 Tickets & Start Time
On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) take on the Indiana Pacers (16-14) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSIN
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young posts 27.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Dejounte Murray posts 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.
- Clint Capela puts up 12.0 points, 1.2 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Saddiq Bey averages 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per game.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton generates 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game for the Pacers.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- The Pacers are getting 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Obi Toppin gives the Pacers 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Hawks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Pacers
|121.9
|Points Avg.
|126.1
|122.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|50.6%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
