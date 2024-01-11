Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) meeting the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. James Madison Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Alabama vs. James Madison Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 1st 92.6 Points Scored 74.4 195th 222nd 72.6 Points Allowed 74.6 272nd 43rd 40.6 Rebounds 34.1 281st 83rd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 321st 35th 9.6 3pt Made 7.1 224th 25th 17.6 Assists 10.4 340th 164th 11.6 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

