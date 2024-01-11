Samford vs. UNC Greensboro January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Samford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Kobe Langley: 10.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 6.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Samford vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|5th
|90.2
|Points Scored
|82.0
|46th
|277th
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|150th
|62nd
|39.7
|Rebounds
|38.9
|89th
|60th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|11th
|10.7
|3pt Made
|10.5
|12th
|4th
|20.5
|Assists
|15.5
|79th
|341st
|14.6
|Turnovers
|9.2
|17th
