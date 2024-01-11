North Alabama vs. Bellarmine January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN) face a fellow ASUN squad, the North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The game will begin at 8:45 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Bellarmine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 10 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Alabama vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|114th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|67.3
|320th
|266th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|200th
|175th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|33.3
|311th
|229th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|339th
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.5
|121st
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|89th
