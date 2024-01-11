The Jackson State Tigers (5-6) meet a fellow SWAC squad, the Alabama State Hornets (0-11), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Alabama State vs. Jackson State Game Information

Alabama State Players to Watch

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Dakiyah Sanders: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Whitney Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

Angel Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK Hayleigh Breland: 4.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

