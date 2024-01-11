Thursday's SWAC slate includes the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-6) playing the Alcorn State Braves (2-7) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian Burgin: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaylah Turner: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 3.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Zy'Nyia White: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Brown: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Akyriale Ford: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.