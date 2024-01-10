The East Carolina Pirates (7-3) play the UAB Blazers (9-3) in a matchup of AAC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

UAB vs. East Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

6:00 PM ET

UAB Players to Watch

Mia Moore: 17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Bershers: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Maddie Walsh: 7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Danae McNeal: 19.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Micah Dennis: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

