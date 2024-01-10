Hawks vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - January 10
Heading into a game against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-12), the Atlanta Hawks (14-21) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks are coming off of a 117-110 OT loss to the Magic in their most recent outing on Sunday. Trae Young scored a team-high 31 points for the Hawks in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|14.9
|4.1
|1.4
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Shoulder
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Robert Covington: Questionable (Knee), Robert Covington: Questionable (Knee), Furkan Korkmaz: Questionable (Illness), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee), De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Back), Tobias Harris: Questionable (Ankle)
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
