Tuesday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-5, 1-0 SEC) against the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Coleman Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-71 in favor of Alabama, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, South Carolina 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-10.8)

Alabama (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Alabama has a 7-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to South Carolina, who is 9-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Crimson Tide are 9-4-0 and the Gamecocks are 4-8-0. Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while South Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 91.8 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per outing (288th in college basketball). They have a +224 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16 points per game.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by seven boards on average. It records 40.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 46th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.2 per contest.

Alabama makes 11.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (7.3). It is shooting 39.1% from deep (12th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.5%.

The Crimson Tide rank second in college basketball with 111 points scored per 100 possessions, and 220th in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Alabama forces 11.4 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball play).

