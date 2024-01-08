Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Wilcox Central High School vs. Central-Hayneville High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM CT, Wilcox Central High School plays on the road versus Central-Hayneville High School.
Wilcox Central vs. Central-H'ville Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Hayneville, AL
