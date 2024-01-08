Tuscaloosa County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Grove High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.