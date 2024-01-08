High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Grove High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Hale County High School