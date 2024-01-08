Shelby County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Shelby County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hope Christian School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.