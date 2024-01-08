Saks High School travels to face Hokes Bluff High School on Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM CT, in 3A action.

Saks vs. Hokes Bluff Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

West End High School at Holly Pond High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
  • Location: Holly Pond, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 8
  • Location: Weaver, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Donoho School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Ohatchee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
  • Location: Ohatchee, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

