Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Madison County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Harvest, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
