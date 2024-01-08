Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Grove High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
