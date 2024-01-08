Donoho School will host Faith Christian School in 1A play on Monday, January 8 at 6:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Faith Christian vs. Donoho School Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 8

1:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 8

6:30 PM CT on January 8 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Ohatchee High School