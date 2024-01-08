Etowah County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Etowah County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saks High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
