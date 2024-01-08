Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Covenant Christian School vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8, Cornerstone Christian Academy will host Covenant Christian School, starting at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covenant vs. CCA Eagles Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.