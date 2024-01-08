Autauga County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Autauga County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Billingsley School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.