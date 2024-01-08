The Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) visit the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC teams at H.O. Clemmons Arena, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The Hornets are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is 151.5 for the matchup.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama State -2.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Alabama State and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 combined points.

The average total in Alabama State's contests this year is 144.0, 7.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hornets have an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama State has covered more often than UAPB this year, tallying an ATS record of 8-3-0, compared to the 2-8-0 record of UAPB.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama State 4 36.4% 71.6 156.7 72.4 159.8 146.5 UAPB 9 90% 85.1 156.7 87.4 159.8 159.0

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

Alabama State compiled a 7-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The 71.6 points per game the Hornets record are 15.8 fewer points than the Golden Lions give up (87.4).

Alabama State vs. UAPB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama State 8-3-0 1-1 4-7-0 UAPB 2-8-0 2-5 9-1-0

Alabama State vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits

Alabama State UAPB 3-1 Home Record 4-2 1-7 Away Record 1-7 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 6-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 96.8 63.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.4 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-0-0

