Alabama State vs. UAPB: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC opponent, the Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama State vs. UAPB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Alabama State vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama State Moneyline
|UAPB Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Alabama State (-2.5)
|153.5
|-144
|+120
Alabama State vs. UAPB Betting Trends
- Alabama State is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- Hornets games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.
- UAPB has covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Golden Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times this year.
