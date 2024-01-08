Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 8
Monday's game features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-8) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) squaring off at Harrison HPER Complex (on January 8) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Alabama A&M, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-67 loss to UAPB.
Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 67, Mississippi Valley State 62
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 223 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 62-56, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Delta Devils are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 223) on November 18
- 70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 302) on November 29
- 62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351) on December 10
- 80-43 over Chicago State (No. 355) on December 18
Alabama A&M Leaders
- Amiah Simmons: 14.6 PTS, 2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)
- Alisha Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%
- Darian Burgin: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
- Kaylah Turner: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
- Asianae Nicholson: 3.2 PTS, 39 FG%
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 60.6 points per game, 269th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.5 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball.
- The Bulldogs score 65.4 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.
- In 2023-24 Alabama A&M is allowing 20.1 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than away (73.3).
