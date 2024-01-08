The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) will be attempting to halt a 14-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

YouTube

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama A&M Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline FanDuel Alabama A&M (-7.5) 133.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

Mississippi Valley State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

In the Delta Devils' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

