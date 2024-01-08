Alabama School for the Deaf plays at Winterboro High School on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

AL School Deaf vs. Winterboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games Today

TBD at BB Comer High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 8
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

