Two hot teams meet when the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Blazers are 1.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bulls, who have won six straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 151.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAB vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -1.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points nine times.

The average total in UAB's matchups this year is 153.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blazers have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

South Florida (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 25% more often than UAB (4-8-0) this season.

UAB vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 9 75% 77.5 154 75.9 145.6 148.8 South Florida 3 25% 76.5 154 69.7 145.6 147.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

UAB put together a 6-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Blazers average 7.8 more points per game (77.5) than the Bulls allow (69.7).

UAB has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAB vs. South Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 4-8-0 1-8 9-3-0 South Florida 7-5-0 2-2 3-9-0

UAB vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB South Florida 17-2 Home Record 9-9 7-5 Away Record 4-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.